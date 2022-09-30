Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $512,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohu Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

