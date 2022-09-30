Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $596,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $11,151,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $15,636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of GLNG opened at $24.66 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

