Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.