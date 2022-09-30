Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,773 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 82,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

