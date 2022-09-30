Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $96.27 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82.

