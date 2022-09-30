Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

