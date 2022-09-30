Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

