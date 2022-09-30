Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

