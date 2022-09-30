Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

