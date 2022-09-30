Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $234.41 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

