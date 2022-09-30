GSK (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

