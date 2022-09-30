Guardian Investment Management Sells 16,600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.