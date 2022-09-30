Guardian Investment Management Sells 700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,807,000 after buying an additional 1,994,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.