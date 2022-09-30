Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 180 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14,635.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 176,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after buying an additional 175,625 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,124,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $466,702,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.33 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

