Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 342 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $180.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

