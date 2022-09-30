Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

