Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 6.0 %

HASI opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

