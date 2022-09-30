Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,225 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.