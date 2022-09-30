Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.96 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

