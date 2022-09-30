Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $106.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.