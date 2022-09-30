Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,112 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

