Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,728 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 595.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.