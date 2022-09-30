Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 345.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $3,862,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

SHOP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

