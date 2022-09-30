Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after acquiring an additional 536,496 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,894,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $212.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

