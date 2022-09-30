Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $453,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

