Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Taboola.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.