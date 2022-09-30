Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,450 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after buying an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

