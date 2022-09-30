Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 34,626 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Shares of YMM opened at $6.54 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

