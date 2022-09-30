Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,000 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.