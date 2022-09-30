Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $212.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

