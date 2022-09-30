Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.