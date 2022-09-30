Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $180,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.2% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DHR opened at $262.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

