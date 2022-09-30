Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $192,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of DELL opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

