Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of WIX opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

