Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $290,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $39.34 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.