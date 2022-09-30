Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,743,000 after acquiring an additional 321,702 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,687,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

