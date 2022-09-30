Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $21.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

