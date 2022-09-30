Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,756 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Li Auto by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Li Auto by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.31 and a beta of 0.45. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.