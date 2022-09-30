Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,090 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SM Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.