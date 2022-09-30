Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

