Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 301,801 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,944.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

