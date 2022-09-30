HT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 5,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

