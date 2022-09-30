Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded by Baader Bank to “Reduce”

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOSSY opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

