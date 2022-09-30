HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

HUYA opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

