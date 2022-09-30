Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $81.34 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

