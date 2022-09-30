Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

