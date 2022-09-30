Independent Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,443,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $821,743,000 after acquiring an additional 489,194 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.41 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

