Insider Buying: Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Acquires $44,000.00 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astrotech alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.