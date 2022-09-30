Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Buys 2,579 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE BRT opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

