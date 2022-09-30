Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells 3,835 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

